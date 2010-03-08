Supply, Critical to Nigeria’s Economic, Industrial Devt, Say Nnaji, Soludo

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu Former Minister of Power, Prof Bart Nnaji and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, thursday in Enugu declared that for Nigeria to achieve rapid economic and industrial transformation, it must first address the problem of power supply. The duo who spoke at the third edition […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 29, 2017

from This Day News

