13

views
Unfave

Supply, Critical to Nigeria’s Economic, Industrial Devt, Say Nnaji, Soludo

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu Former Minister of Power, Prof Bart Nnaji and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, thursday in Enugu declared that for Nigeria to achieve rapid economic and industrial transformation, it must first address the problem of power supply. The duo who spoke at the third edition […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 29, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Supply, Critical to Nigeria’s Economic, Industrial Devt, Say Nnaji, Soludo
    added June 29, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Science, innovation key to Nigeria’s economic growth – Carter
    added July 22, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Agriculture key to Nigeria’s growth plans, says Jonathan
    added March 10, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
  4. Development of agribusiness critical to Africa‘s growth, says UN
    added March 08, 2010 from The Punch News
  5. Space technology critical to Nigeria’s development – Centre
    added March 10, 2013 from The Punch News