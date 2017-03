One of Britain’s top heart surgeons raped a woman in his office after telling her “you owe me” for helping her sick child, a court heard. The alleged victim told how 53-year-old Mohamed Amrani was still in his scrubs as he forced his tongue in her mouth and kissed her neck and ears. She told jurors […]

Added March 30, 2017

