Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill five Delta farmers

Ovie Okpare, Warri SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have reportedly hacked five farmers to death in two separate attacks in Abraka and Obiaruku, both in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State. Southern City News gathered that the incident happened between Tuesday and Wednesday last week when the communities were allegedly attacked by the […] The post Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill five Delta farmers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 08, 2017
