Idris Adesina A former Director of Sports at the Lagos State Sports Council, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. The governor also appointed Babatunde Bank-Anthony as the new Director-General of the commission. Bank-Anthony was the former Executive Secretary of the […]

Added November 10, 2017

from The Punch News