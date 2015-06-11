Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and More Celebrities React on Social Media to Missing Black Girls in Washington D.C.

More people are speaking out about 14 young black girls who have gone missing in the past week in Washington D.C. as reported by several international media outlets. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department recently began tweeting out missing-person reports with an alarming number of them about young black women and Latinas. According to People, many have voiced […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 25, 2017

from Bella Naija

