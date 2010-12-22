6

Task Force in Edo Arrest Bini Chief for Flouting Law Banning CDAs

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City For allegedly flouting a law prohibiting the activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs), a Benin Chief and Ohen of Amufi in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state has been arrested by the Committee on Protection of Private Property. Chief Aosenogian was arrested after he failed to appear before the […]
July 08, 2017
This Day News

