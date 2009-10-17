9

views
Unfave

Teach-for-Nigeria Fellows Charged to Bridge Inequity in Education

Sunday Okobi The Chief Executive Officer of Teach-for-Nigeria (TFN), Miss Folawe Omikunle has called on its fellows to bridge the gap created by policy somersault by successive governments in the country, to reposition the standard of education in schools. Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos recently, she noted that solving the problem of educational […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 18, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Teach for Nigeria deploys 48 fellows to low-cost schools
    added July 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Fellows to gain leadership, classroom skills —Teach for Nigeria
    added March 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Teach for Nigeria to place 1,000 fellows in classrooms
    added February 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Iran’s U-17 football team leaves for Nigeria on Wednesday (Iran Sports Press)
    added October 18, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Iran’s U-17 football team leaves for Nigeria on Wednesday (mehrnews.com)
    added October 17, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News