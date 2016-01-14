3

Teacher earns N4m by duping 20 persons, says it’s to start own business

A 34-year-old teacher, Sunday Olasogba, who allegedly defrauded 20 persons of N4m, said he had intended to invest the money in a business. He was made to appear before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court today (Friday). The accused was arraigned before Magistrate A.O. Gbajumo, on charges of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. Olasogba, a resident […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 19, 2017
from The Punch News

