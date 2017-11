A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly cut his neighbour with an axe on the neck during a fight, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, an apprentice, who resides at Abimbola Street, Moricas, Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault. A fight had broken out between the accused […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 08, 2017

from The Punch News