Terrence Howard talks about and shares photos of his new family

Empire star, Terrence Howard, 48, has revealed that marrying his third wife has made him a better man and better father. He thinks he will be with his new wife for the rest of their lives. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the private actor said: “See what we have, two strapping young men,” he tells PEOPLE while watching his sons Quirin, 22 months, and Hero, 7 months, play

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 23, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

