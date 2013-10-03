30

views
Unfave

Terrence Howard talks about and shares photos of his new family

Empire star, Terrence Howard, 48, has revealed that marrying his third wife has made him a better man and better father. He thinks he will be with his new wife for the rest of their lives. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the private actor said: “See what we have, two strapping young men,” he tells PEOPLE while watching his sons Quirin, 22 months, and Hero, 7 months, play
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 23, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Living Life on the Fast Lane! Music Star Kcee shares Photos of His New Bentley
    added October 03, 2013 from Bella Naija
  2. Nigerian pastor shares photos of his new SUV to encourage those trusting God for miracles
    added August 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo shares photos of his new home
    added December 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Diddy shares photos of his gorgeous daughters
    added September 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Man shares photos of his community damaged by oil spills. "No more fishes to catch"
    added July 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog