TETFund awards N720m contract to renovate UNIJOS burnt library

The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, has awarded a contract of N720m to renovate the burnt library complex of the University of Jos. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen on his achievements and challenges after one year in office. The News Agency of […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 23, 2017
from The Punch News

