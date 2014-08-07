The Texture on the Runway showcase organized by the NaturallyCurly company was aimed to bring the diversity of black hair to New York Fashion Week. The show which first launched in 2012 celebrated the curly, kinky, coily, wavy, loced and braided hair textures. There were voluminous, fluffy afros, beautifully adorned long box braids and twists among other gorgeous Afrocentric hairstyles showcased […] The post Texture on the Runway celebrated Black Hair at NYFW appeared first on BellaNaija.

