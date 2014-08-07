18

views
Unfave

Texture on the Runway celebrated Black Hair at NYFW

The Texture on the Runway showcase organized by the NaturallyCurly company was aimed to bring the diversity of black hair to New York Fashion Week. The show which first launched in 2012 celebrated the curly, kinky, coily, wavy, loced and braided hair textures. There were voluminous, fluffy afros, beautifully adorned long box braids and twists among other gorgeous Afrocentric hairstyles showcased […] The post Texture on the Runway celebrated Black Hair at NYFW appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 09, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Texture on the Runway celebrated Black Hair at NYFW
    added September 09, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Oluchi Orlandi Stuns on the Runway in David Tlale at MNet’s “Galaxy of the Stars” Gala
    added August 07, 2014 from Bella Naija
  3. Photos: Kendall Jenner stuns on the runway at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show in Paris
    added November 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. It will Rain “Petals on the Runway” at the The Garden Show 2016 – Come See Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Lisa Folawiyo, Tokyo James, Aralia By Nature & More This Weekend | July 15th – 17th
    added July 12, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Make-up free Kendall Jenner walks the runway for Michael Kors at NYFW
    added February 17, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog