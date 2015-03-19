The 2Face March - By Charly Boy
Read his piece below...
I no just understand my people some times. Some
people go sidon dey look Uche face, dey dulling and the few wey wan do
something weather our condition go fit better, na so we go dey yab dem,
dey stone dem. I just tire when I read some useless tweets and updates about Tuface.
As a Fada, e no go nice if I just sidon make some guys dey fuckup, dey miss yarn because
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 01, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog