The crowds came in their thousands, drawn by the array of performers, 16 acts in all, that had been lined up for the day. It was the 2017 edition of The African Praise Experience hosted by House On The Rock, at its facility, The Rock Cathedral Lekki on Friday, July 21st, 2017. As the praises […] The post The African Praise Experience hosted by House On The Rock was a Night of Sterling Performances appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 16, 2017

from Bella Naija

