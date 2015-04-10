The country needs restructuring, Yoruba elders tell Buhari

John Olufemi Atoyebi The Yoruba Council of Elders on Monday enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a forum where ethnic groups in Nigeria would be able to table their agitations and grievances. Reacting to the President’s speech on Monday, the Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, called on Buhari to sustain the reconciliatory effort made […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 21, 2017

from The Punch News

