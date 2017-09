Adunni Ade‘s son D’Marion took after his mother not just with talent but also with good looks. The dashingly handsome child actor turned 10 yesterday and of course, there was a photoshoot to mark the day. Everyone who comes across his Instagram knows just how much swagger he has. The young man showed himself in these photos, […] The post The Cutest Gentleman!

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017

from Bella Naija