If you have ever sent or received a nude picture, you are not alone. We live in an age where people communicate via texts much more than they connect in person; sexting (or sending nude pictures) is no longer an uncommon event. In fact, unless you’re 60 and above, chances are you have had to […] The post The Dilemma of Sending & Receiving Nudes appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 10, 2017

from Bella Naija