login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
PDP BoT Chairman Raises the Alarm over Threat to Life
Trump: America Will Confront Hurricane Irma, Others
Ships loaded with $37.9m maize, others arrive Lagos ports
Hurricane Irma: Residents Race against Time in Florida Evacuation
Leaders Validate AfDB’s ‘Feed Africa Strategy’ at Abidjan Forum
Trending Nigerian News
The dwindling fortune of polytechnic education in Nigeria
SPECIAL REPORT: How Diezani, her men, their deals bled Nigeria - Premium Times
Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items
N4.75tn pension funds invested in FG bonds, securities
Have a backup plan when travelling – Ushbebe
33
views
The dwindling fortune of polytechnic education in Nigeria
Added September 09, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
The dwindling fortune of polytechnic education in Nigeria
added September 09, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
The dwindling fortune of polytechnic education in Nigeria - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
added September 09, 2017 from
Google Nigerian News
Ondo State Governor Mimiko Inaugurates the First University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria
added March 13, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN) holds 6th annual conference
added November 17, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
The Roommates Discuss the Lavish Lifestyle of Religious Leaders in Nigeria | Watch Episode II of Assorted Meat
added April 05, 2015 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us