login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
PDP chair: S’West group rejects George, others backs Secondus
Experts assess economic benefits of Internet of Everything
CBN rules out naira fall as external reserves hit $34bn
Ondo okays tuition for secondary school pupils, parents kick
Eight ways to avoid bad credit
Trending Nigerian News
Confusion as 16-year-old OAU student allegedly commits suicide
Watch last moments of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Carlos Takam
Positioning Nigeria for prosperous future
Troops arrest fleeing Boko Haram terrorists
Again, Reps summon SEC over N104.85m severance package scam
12
views
The Iroko tree has fallen: A tribute to Pa JOS Ayomike
Added October 29, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
The Iroko tree has fallen: A tribute to Pa JOS Ayomike
added October 29, 2017 from
Vanguard News
A Tribute To Florence Seriki – Founder Of The First Company To Locally Assemble Computer Cases, Speakers, Keyboards And Mouse In Africa
added March 07, 2017 from
Woman.ng
A Tribute To Buchi Emecheta – The Revolutionary Writer Who Rose From Being A Victim Of Abuse To A Champion For Women
added January 26, 2017 from
Woman.ng
Nigerian Army doctor pays touching tribute to a fine officer, Captain Ugochukwu Ulasi
added January 10, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
A tribute to Adeniyi Adewumi
added July 20, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us