The face of boxing for over a decade now, Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring early this morning in the highly publicized fight against U.F.C champ and first-time boxer Conor McGregor. The fight was surprisingly well-matched but Mayweather was eventually too much for McGregor and by the 10th round had him backed on the […] The post The Money Win! Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Conor McGregor in 10th Round T.K.O appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added August 27, 2017

