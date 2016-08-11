13

views
Unfave

The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police”

Superstar female group SHiiKANE is set to release the music video of their new single Oga Police. The theme for the shoot – ‘Native Freedom’ – was inspired by their love and affinity with Native American Indian culture. The super group joined forces with renowned fashion photographer Luke Nugent on the project, with behind the scenes visuals captured […] The post The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police” appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 06, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. The Native Indians! B.T.S. Photos of SHiiKANE’s New Music Video “Oga Police”
    added July 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Naija Boys! Wale & Wizkid link up for New Music Video “My Love” | See B.T.S Photos
    added June 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. We won’t be part of Sheriff’s convention –PDP govs
    added February 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. What is the real story behind this controversial photo of Gambia's new president?
    added January 27, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Like Son, Like Father? Drake’s Dad just dropped a New Music Video | Watch “Kinda Crazy” on BN
    added August 11, 2016 from Bella Naija