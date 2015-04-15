25

views
Unfave

The President is Not Dead – Garba Shehu Confirms Buhari is Still on Holiday

This evening, fake news that President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London was being spread on the internet. Metro UK reported – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died in a London Hospital where he was receiving medical care, the Nigerian Mission in UK has said. According to the information released by the Nigerian Embassy, Buhari […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 21, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. The President is Not Dead – Garba Shehu Confirms Buhari is Still on Holiday
    added January 21, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Biafra is not dead, will never die, MASSOB replies Obasanjo
    added January 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. My career is not dead –Jazzman Olofin
    added August 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. PDP is not dead, says Aliyu
    added April 15, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. It is not enough to give figures, Buhari must name looters — Justice Akanbi
    added December 31, 2016 from The Punch News