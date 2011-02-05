Veteran Nigerian artist and lead singer for music band BANTU, Ade Bantu in a recent interview with Hip TV stated that the term “Afrobeats” with the “s” is very insulting. He revealed that Nigerian music used to be termed “Nigerian Pop” and that “afrobeats” in a creation of a “crazy, ignorant person in Europe“. He […] The post The term “Afrobeats” is an insult – Ade Bantu | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

