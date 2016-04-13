7

The Voice Nigeria Episode 6 Highlight Reel is Here! | WATCH

The Blind Auditions of The Voice Nigeria‘s second season rounded up on Sunday with a host of musical talents on display as usual. The big surprise was Timi Dakolo adding on 5 more talents to his team including sisters Tara & Bella. Waje also adds 3 more talents to her team while Patoranking and Yemi […] The post The Voice Nigeria Episode 6 Highlight Reel is Here! | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
