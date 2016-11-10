13

The wait is almost over! Bolanle Olukanni,Timini Egbuson attend Press Conference for #MTVShugaNaija

MTV Shuga Naija is almost here! From what we can tell so far, there will be a lot of new faces and characters, which will be quite interesting especially as we currently don't know what to expect. Of course, some of our favourite old characters are back, like Princess and Weki The MTV Shuga Naija cast
