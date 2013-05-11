22

views
Unfave

There’ll be crisis if police arrest Arewa youths – Junaid Mohammed

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja A Second Republic lawmaker and Northern elder statesman, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has warned that the arrest of Arewa youths over the quit notice to Igbo would lead to crisis in the region. Giving the warning during a chat with Saturday PUNCH on Friday, Mohammed said that the Federal Government demonstrated irresponsibility in […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. There’ll be crisis if police arrest Arewa youths – Junaid Mohammed
    added June 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. There ‘ll be mayhem if Jonathan rigs 2015 polls – Junaid Mohammed
    added August 22, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. We’ll be rejected if we fail in Rio – Siasia
    added July 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. There will be trouble if i lose -Ogboru
    added January 29, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. N’Delta can’t determine who’ll be President – Musa
    added May 11, 2013 from The Punch News