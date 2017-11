Leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a resolution to dismiss President Robert Mugabe at the weekend, a senior party source said The source said the leaders will lay the ground for his impeachment on Tuesday if Mugabe refused to stand down. “There is no going back,” the source said, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 17, 2017

from The Punch News