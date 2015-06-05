19

views
Unfave

There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims

As we may all know by now, fashion is a universal language spoken by the young and old, male and female, rich and poor, experts and amateurs, and if you use fashion the right way, you will be able to pass across the right message. Bearing this in mind, The Women at Risk International Foundation […] The post There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 29, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims
    added October 29, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Growing goes beyond mentorship
    added September 30, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. A Sickle Cell Graduate Patient Needs Your Help
    added November 25, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 'There's never been a man/woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as US President'-Read Obama's full speech at the DNC
    added July 29, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: There's only one source of water in Benue community where David Mark is from?
    added June 05, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog