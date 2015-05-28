23

views
Unfave

Thief caught at ATM terminal by card owner

Thief caught at ATM terminal by card owner This incident was witnessed by a LIB reader who sent in the story. Read the story below: "I and my boyfriend drove down to access bank situated at NNPC bus/stop, Ejigbo to make some transactions via ATM this afternoon.lo and behold we met a queue and had to join it. Meanwhile, a guy was making multiple withdrawals and other customers started grumbling cos it was jux one machine that was dispensing cash. Just as he was abt to roundup, a lady appeared from behind in tears and held on to d man making ...
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added December 29, 2016
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Thief caught at ATM terminal by card owner
    added December 29, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: Thiefing cat caught with dozens of men's underwears and socks by its owner
    added March 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Thief in Rio has his hand chopped off by vigilante store owner (photos)
    added August 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Car thief caught at Ojota
    added December 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: Thief caught at Mambilla hostel at Kaduna Poly at past 1am
    added May 28, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog