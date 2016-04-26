20

This Dad interviewed his 3-Month-Old and it is Hilarious!

This dad, La Guardia Cross, sat with his 3-month-old daughter, Nayely, to ask a few questions on how life has been the past 90 days. Nayely, like all 3-month-old children, had so much to say. From who the boss is in the house, to being the boss, Nayely let her father have it. See the video below: The post This Dad interviewed his 3-Month-Old and it is Hilarious! appeared first on BellaNaija.
