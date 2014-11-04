In January 2017, Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation, Global Citizen, and the Global Partnership for Education visited Malawi in Africa. The aim of the visit was to advocate for strong education systems that ensure the world’s poorest kids can get a quality education. Rihanna’s visit to the Muzu primary school back in January was documented in […] The post This Documentary of Rihanna’s Trip to Malawi will Inspire You appeared first on BellaNaija.

