Entertainers Falz and DJ Cuppy have got people talking for the second time in recent times. Falz posted this photo of himself and DJ Cuppy taken during the DJ’s 25th birthday which had a ranger theme. The photo shows the two entertainers in a warm embrace and a look into each other’s eyes. Did someone […] The post This Photo of Falz & DJ Cuppy

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 15, 2017

from Bella Naija