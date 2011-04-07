13

THISDAY Introduces Model Portfolios

Effective from Monday September 18, 2017, THISDAY Economic and Financial Intelligence Unit (TEFIU) in partnership with five leading stockbroking firms in the country will be flagging off a stock-market investment tracking index, called MODEL PORTFOLIOS. This would enable leading stockbrokers and investment bankers in the country share their trading skills and methodologies with ordinary investors.   […]
