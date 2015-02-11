Though my husband can do six rounds, he doesn’t ejaculate into me –Wife

Mrs Mutiatu Olaosebikan, 37, on Friday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that her husband, Sunday, usually discharged his sperm on the floor during sexual intercourse (withdrawal method). Mutiatu, a trader, whose husband sought for dissolution of their seven-year-old marriage, said that the petitioner did not want her to get pregnant again after having […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 03, 2017

from The Punch News

