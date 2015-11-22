20

views
Unfave

Three A/Ibom Ex-LGA chairmen, others dump PDP for APC

Added March 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Three A/Ibom Ex-LGA chairmen, others dump PDP for APC
    added March 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. I want to dump PDP for APC – Akwa Ibom senator
    added January 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Dickson’s ex-aides dump PDP for APC
    added November 22, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. I won’t dump PDP for APC, says Fayose
    added December 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Dariye dumps PDP for APC
    added September 22, 2016 from The Punch News