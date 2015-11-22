login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Take up your stones and win the war
Mikel John Obi: Did Nigeria miss their talismanic skipper? - Goal.com
Champions Final: NPFL All-Stars lose to Atletico Madrid
Ugwuanyi Empowers Traders at 2nd Raffle Draw
Jonathan insists political solution remains viable option to solving PDP crisis
Trending Nigerian News
Alleged side chick, Rosy Meurer, gets physically attacked by an unknown man in Lagos
Three A/Ibom Ex-LGA chairmen, others dump PDP for APC
BN TV: “He dumped me 12 times and I still wanted him” – Lifestyle Vlogger Lizzie shares a Personal story in a New Episode of “Lizzie Loves”
Suicide: cleric wants churches, others create more platforms for counselling
“Please Forgive My Daughter, She Is Not Normal” – Stephanie Otobo’s Mother Speaks
20
views
Three A/Ibom Ex-LGA chairmen, others dump PDP for APC
Added March 25, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Three A/Ibom Ex-LGA chairmen, others dump PDP for APC
added March 25, 2017 from
Vanguard News
I want to dump PDP for APC – Akwa Ibom senator
added January 19, 2017 from
The Punch News
Dickson’s ex-aides dump PDP for APC
added November 22, 2015 from
The Punch News
I won’t dump PDP for APC, says Fayose
added December 01, 2016 from
The Punch News
Dariye dumps PDP for APC
added September 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us