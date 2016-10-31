12

views
Unfave

Three arraigned for destroying neighbour’s property

Three suspects– Kalu Okoroafor, Elele Sylvia, Moyosore Ettu– have been brought before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State, for allegedly destroying property estimated at N1.5m. The defendants were arraigned on three counts bordering on wilful damage of two shops and a fence on Omole Phase II Extension, Olowora, Lagos State, which the police said belonged […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 05, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Three arraigned for destroying neighbour’s property
    added June 05, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Trader, 35, arraigned for raping neighbour‘s daughter
    added November 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Man arraigned for raping neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter
    added May 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Egba chief arraigned for defrauding Obasanjo’s firm
    added November 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Three arraigned for attacking Ayefele in Ekiti
    added October 31, 2016 from The Punch News