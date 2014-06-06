20

Three die in Ekiti auto accident

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Three persons are confirmed dead in an autocrash, which occurred in Ido Ekiti on Saturday. A resident said the accident occurred when the brake of a truck failed and climbed the median before running over two motorcyclists popularly known as okada riders who were carrying other persons with them. The Police […] The post Three die in Ekiti auto accident appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
