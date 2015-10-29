19

Three men in court over alleged gang rape of teenage girl

Three young men who allegedly gang-raped a teenager were, on Thursday, brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. The accused: Michael Fadipe, 28; Sunday Chukwunero, 26; and Dotun Obajuluwa, 22, are facing three charges bordering on conspiracy, indecent assault, and rape. The accused, however, entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to the charge, […]
Added August 31, 2017
from The Punch News

