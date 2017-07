Three male suicide bombers on Friday attacked the students’ hostel of the University of Maiduguri. The attack was, however, repelled by security operatives at the University. An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the suicide bombers attacked the new male hostel block (A) of the institution. He said the attackers entered the hostel in spite of […]

