Three teenagers arraigned for beating man falsely accused of ‘private part disappearance’

Three teenagers who allegedly beat up a man they falsely accused of taking the private part of one of them, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The police arraigned Salihu Bala, 20; Masahudu Abubakar, 20; and Alhasan Mohammed, 20, on a three-count of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace. The teenagers, whose addresses […]

Added October 25, 2017

from The Punch News

