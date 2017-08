Uganda is on high alert as the ministry of health is investigating and monitoring three suspected cases of the deadly Viral Hemorrhagic Fever in the central district of Luwero, a top official said on Friday. Anthony Mbonye, acting director-general of health services in a statement said that three women are being monitored for suspected deadly […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 11, 2017

from The Punch News