Tiattra presents the “Modern Glamour” Collection featuring Jennifer Oseh ‘theladyvodka’

Tiattra presents Modern Glamour featuring Jennifer Oseh, popularly known as theladyvodka. The collection was made with sustainability mind and the allure of timeless elegance. Bold use of color and modern tailoring, crafted from sketch crepe, bell-sleeved silhouettes, nipped in waist; creates hot silhouettes with vivid hues. Tiattra designs for a confident woman with exceptional taste – […] The post Tiattra presents the “Modern Glamour” Collection featuring Jennifer Oseh ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 19, 2017
from Bella Naija

