Ramon Oladimeji The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed delight over the capture of the Sambisa Forest and the flushing out of the Boko Haram insurgents by the Nigerian Army. In a statement on Sunday by his media office, Tinubu congratulated the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian […] The post Tinubu hails Buhari, army over Sambisa capture appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 25, 2016

from The Punch News

