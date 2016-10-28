18

views
Unfave

Tiwa Savage, Jidenna thrill at Heineken’s ‘Live Your Music’ parties

Added November 04, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Music Takeover! Heineken unveils Jidenna as host of Heineken’s Live Your Music Parties in Abuja & Lagos
    added October 19, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Tiwa Savage, Jidenna thrill at Heineken’s ‘Live Your Music’ parties
    added November 04, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Jidenna thrill Music Lovers at the Heineken Live Your Music Parties
    added October 31, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. We’re so Ready! Jidenna arrives Nigeria ahead of ‘Heineken Live Your Music’ Parties
    added October 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. US singer T-Pain arrives Nigeria for the Heineken ‘Live Your Music’ party!
    added October 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog