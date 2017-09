Pop group Coldplay gave a shout out to Tiwa Savage in a message sending love to parts of the world ravaged by natural disasters and war. The group wrote: Hi, everybody A wonderful EP came out today by Tiwa Savage called Sugarcane. I love it. We are so happy to be back together today; to play […] The post To the World

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 23, 2017

from Bella Naija