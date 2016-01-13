Since the launch of her business, Tokunbo's Kitchen, 2 years ago Tokunbo Koiki has fed over 5000 people having successfully operated at 6 street food festivals, hosted 9 pop-up and supper clubs events and completed 3 in-house chef residencies. The post Tokunbo Koiki Wants to Feed John Boyega but for Now She’s Happy to Feed The World appeared first on Woman.NG.

