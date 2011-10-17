Feeding your passion is just as important as finding your passion. It is said the two greatest days of your life is when you are born and when you find out why. I would argue the greatest achievement of your life is when you begin to change your passion into action. The question is where do you start? It is not enough to have passion, you have to put in the work. The post Toluwa Oyeleye Speaks On Finding Your Passion And Turning It Into Action At TEDxUniversityofEdinburgh appeared first on Woman ...

Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added March 20, 2017

from Woman.ng

