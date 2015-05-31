13

Tonto Dikeh calls on fans to help in Benue Flood Relief

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has requested that people join her in donating for the victims of the flood in Benue that displaced thousands. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram of a foundation people can donate to. She shared the photo with the caption: As we come together as brothers and sisters of humanity, […] The post Tonto Dikeh calls on fans to help in Benue Flood Relief appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

