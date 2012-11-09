9

views
Unfave

Tonto Dikeh ready to go bald because of Halima Abubakar

Added May 17, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Tonto Dikeh sends goodwill message to sick Halima Abubaka, offers to go bald with her
    added May 16, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. This Tonto Dikeh’s Happy-go-lucky Video of her Dancing will Make You Smile
    added January 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Tonto Dikeh Apologizes To Mercy Johnson For The Bad Things She Said About Her Child And Her Husband | Mercy Johnson Replies
    added January 13, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. Tonto Dikeh Apologizes to Mercy Johnson-Okojie for Insulting Her Child | Mercy Wholeheartedly Accepts
    added January 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Mo’ Cheddah ready to go for gold at MVA
    added November 09, 2012 from Vanguard News