Tonto Dikeh Removes Husband’s Last Name “Churchill” from her Instagram Bio amidst Rumors of Marriage Troubles

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, following rumors of her marriage being in trouble, has removed her husband’s last name “Churchill” from her Instagram page which she added 15 months ago when they got married. The actress also took down “Mrs” and “Yummy Wife/Mom” which she had displayed on her Instagram bio. There has been no official statement […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

